The Associated Press

May 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Relatives worry, mourn in wake of elementary school shooting

A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings

Vigil, rally planned for 2nd anniversary of Floyd killing

Ex-reality star Josh Duggar to be sentenced for child porn

19 indicted in international drug money laundering scheme

Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

UCLA to pay record of nearly $700M in doctor abuse lawsuits

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump

