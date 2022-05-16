AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial
Biden’s leadership of Democrats faces test in next primaries
2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries
Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?
‘Hero’ guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.