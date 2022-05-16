AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack Lawyer charged with lying to FBI…

Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial Biden’s leadership of Democrats faces test in next primaries 2022 midterms: What to watch as 5 states hold primaries Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far? ‘Hero’ guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims Teen gunned down near Chicago’s ‘Bean’ tourist attraction Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.