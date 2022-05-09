AP Top U.S. News at 1:55 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Call Pence or Trump? It’s decision time for Jan. 6 panel 2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia…

Call Pence or Trump? It’s decision time for Jan. 6 panel 2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia The AP Interview: BLM’s Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault Trump, emboldened after Ohio victory, faces challenges ahead Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight Trial to start for driver who ran down Times Square tourists Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.