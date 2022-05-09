RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
AP Top U.S. News at 1:55 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

Call Pence or Trump? It’s decision time for Jan. 6 panel

2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia

The AP Interview: BLM’s Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

Trump, emboldened after Ohio victory, faces challenges ahead

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Trial to start for driver who ran down Times Square tourists

Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case

Workers grapple with new stresses as they return to office

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

