AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

Creeping COVID-19 cases result in few schools mask mandates

Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

Massive New Mexico wildfire grows, but Taos safe for now

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

The tiniest babies: Shifting the boundary of life earlier

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe

2 shootings leave 10 injured, 1 dead on Chicago’s South Side

