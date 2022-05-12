AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse Creeping COVID-19 cases result in few schools mask mandates Army poised to…

Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse Creeping COVID-19 cases result in few schools mask mandates Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight Massive New Mexico wildfire grows, but Taos safe for now Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer The tiniest babies: Shifting the boundary of life earlier Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe 2 shootings leave 10 injured, 1 dead on Chicago’s South Side Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.