AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

100s of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria
Mower, co-inventor of implantable defibrillator, dies at 89
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes
Researchers returning for assessment of last US slave ship
Final day of Mississippi fest canceled after fatal shooting
Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86
US pediatricians’ group moves to abandon race-based guidance
Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history
Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race
Arizona wildfire forces fast decision: Fight or flee flames?
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.