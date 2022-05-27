RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China | PHOTOS: Scars of war
AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says

Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list

For ‘lockdown generation’ school shootings are their reality

NRA stages big gun show in Texas days after school massacre

Grieving husband dies after wife is slain in Texas rampage

329 years later, last Salem ‘witch’ who wasn’t is pardoned

Native students exercise right to wear regalia at graduation

Texas shooter sent warning signs, messages, mostly too late

US Census Bureau: Big city losses early in COVID pandemic

