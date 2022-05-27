AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says…

Gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list For ‘lockdown generation’ school shootings are their reality NRA stages big gun show in Texas days after school massacre Grieving husband dies after wife is slain in Texas rampage 329 years later, last Salem ‘witch’ who wasn’t is pardoned Native students exercise right to wear regalia at graduation Texas shooter sent warning signs, messages, mostly too late US Census Bureau: Big city losses early in COVID pandemic Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.