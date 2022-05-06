RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Military college student sues armed forces over HIV policy

Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse

‘Roe’ under threat, California leans in as abortion refuge

Lawmakers approve $100M fund for youth center abuse victims

US panel to focus on Native American missing, slain cases

Postmaster general: Get used to ‘uncomfortable’ rate hikes

Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

Major companies stay mum on thorny abortion issue – for now

Walgreens, Florida settle opioid costs lawsuit for $683M

Fire crews close in around massive New Mexico wildfire

