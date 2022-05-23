RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims

Buffalo shooting’s wounds need a strong salve, residents say

Are police consent decrees an asset? Depends on who you ask

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

Priceless seeds, sprouts key to US West’s post-fire future

6 hurt when bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena

Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large

Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle

27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland

Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado

