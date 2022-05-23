AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Buffalo shooting’s wounds need a strong salve, residents say
Are police consent decrees an asset? Depends on who you ask
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
Priceless seeds, sprouts key to US West’s post-fire future
6 hurt when bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena
Man fatally shot on New York subway train; suspect at large
Rural Texas official arrested, charged with stealing cattle
27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland
Police: Nearly all power restored in Gaylord after tornado
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.