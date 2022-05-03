AP Top U.S. News at 1:02 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

New design, mission unveiled for site of Tree of Life attack Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio’s heated Senate primary…

New design, mission unveiled for site of Tree of Life attack Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio’s heated Senate primary In Ohio, US House rematch again tests progressive clout Ohio’s GOP elections chief faces conservative foe in primary Indiana GOP lawmakers resisting many hard-right challengers Wildfire in northeastern New Mexico expected to keep growing Alaska Nazi prison gang members convicted in grisly death DNA confirms coyote that attacked 2-year-old is dead JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA Kathy Boudin, radical imprisoned in fatal heist, dies at 78 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.