RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War closes in on eastern Ukrainian town | US to end Russia’s ability to pay debt | Scars of war | UK approves sale of Russian oligarch's soccer club
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise

‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Goodbye NYC; Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains

Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

Texas school shooting invades trial of Parkland murderer

‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting

‘I’ve got to dig deep’: Texas shooting tests Newtown parents

Beto O’Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

TMF backs NARA digitizing vets’ records, USDA moving to zero trust

NTEU calls for clearer FLRA guidelines to increase federal-labor efficiency

How agencies can recruit better job candidates with skills-based approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up