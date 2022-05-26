AP Top U.S. News at 12:28 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise ‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting Onlookers urged police…

States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise ‘Horrifying’ conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school Goodbye NYC; Estimates show big city losses, Sunbelt gains Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine Texas school shooting invades trial of Parkland murderer ‘Precious individuals’ taken in Texas school shooting ‘I’ve got to dig deep’: Texas shooting tests Newtown parents Beto O’Rourke interrupts briefing, echoing US debate on guns Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.