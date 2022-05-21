RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia claims to capture Mariupol | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
AP Top U.S. News at 1:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 12:00 AM

Adoptions another facet of life halted by war in Ukraine

Rare northern Michigan tornado kills 1, injures more than 40

Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border

Biden’s approval dips to lowest of presidency: AP-NORC poll

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

Handling of Buffalo suspect spurs talk of uneven restraint

Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

US lawmakers urge binding vote on Puerto Rico status

Avenatti, facing sentencing, apologizes to Stormy Daniels

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

