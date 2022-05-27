RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
AP source: Los Angeles Lakers choose Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as next head coach

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 9:09 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AP source: Los Angeles Lakers choose Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as next head coach.

