RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
Home » National News » Alaska's largest natural gas…

Alaska’s largest natural gas utility being sold for $800M

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 1:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owner of the largest natural gas utility in Alaska said it is selling the company to Canada-based TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $800 million.

AltaGas Ltd. announced Thursday that the sale includes Anchorage-based ENSTAR Natural Gas, associated pipelines and ENSTAR’s majority ownership in a gas storage facility, the Anchorage Daily News reported. AltaGas, also based in Canada, acquired Enstar in 2012.

TriSummit has about 133,000 customers in Canada. ENSTAR, which has about 150,000 customers in Anchorage and parts of south-central Alaska, has had about 1% annual growth in customers in recent years, AltaGas has reported.

AltaGas said the sale, in part, will allow the company to reduce debt and make “higher growth investments” in other operations, the company’s president, Randy Crawford, said in a statement.

The sale is subject to regulatory approval. The companies expect it to close by early next year.

TriSummit in a statement said it plans to “retain all of ENSTAR’s dedicated employees and hire new Alaska employees to perform certain functions currently performed out of state.” ENSTAR Natural Gas has about 200 employees.

TriSummit President and CEO Jared Green once ran ENSTAR.

“Our top priority is ensuring a smooth transition, maintaining the strong relationships ENSTAR has in its communities, and to fully support ENSTAR as they continue to provide customers with safe, reliable and affordable service,” Green said in the statement.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up