7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 6:53 PM

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday.

Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson said in a statement.

Officers found “multiple subjects who had sustained gunshot wounds” and six people were taken to a hospital, the statement said. A seventh injured person arrived at a hospital was confirmed to be involved in the shooting, the statement said.

It was not clear whether all the injured people suffered gunshot wounds.

Three men were arrested on suspicion on charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and other crimes, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Richard Devries, 66; Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26. Court records did not indicate whether they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

“As this is an open investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” the statement said.

