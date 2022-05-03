RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » National News » 3 motorcyclists killed in…

3 motorcyclists killed in wrong-way crash in Arkansas

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 6:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas collided with a group of motorcyclists, killing three people from Louisiana and injuring six others, according to Arkansas State Police.

Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, Louisiana; Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, of Slidell; and Malinda Shano, 50 of Terrytown, Louisiana, died in the crash near Mulberry on Thursday, according to a preliminary report from police.

The injured were hospitalized in undisclosed condition, according to the report.

A group of motorcyclists were westbound on the interstate about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Little Rock when they collided with an eastbound pickup in the westbound lanes.

The truck was driven by Ivan Santos of Norman, Oklahoma, who, along with a passenger in the vehicle, was among the injured, according to the report.

The report does not state whether Santos was cited. Jail records do not show Santos to be in custody and court records show no charges filed against him.

___

The name of Shano’s hometown has been corrected to Terrytown, instead of Terryton.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

GSA is out with suggested corrections to $50B Polaris RFP

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up