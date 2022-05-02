RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Home » National News » 2 plead guilty to…

2 plead guilty to role in nationwide phone scam

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Two men who participated in an elaborate phone scam that cheated people from across the nation have agreed to repay their victims but avoided time behind bars. Massachusetts prosecutors say Ajaykumar Chaudhari, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra Chaudhari, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty this week to larceny and attempt to commit larceny. They, together with a third defendant, have agreed to pay more than $200,000 in restitution. They won’t be sent to jail as long as they stay out of additional legal trouble for two years. All three are members of the same family. Victims came from multiple states including California, Missouri, Ohio and Virginia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

EEOC, DOJ 'sounding alarm’ over AI hiring tools that screen out disabled applicants

Spy agencies look to standardize use of open source intelligence

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

House advances bill to boost pay, benefits system for TSA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up