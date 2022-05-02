RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » National News » 2 killed, 19 injured…

2 killed, 19 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A crash in Nebraska’s capital left two dead and 19 others hospitalized, including many pedestrians, authorities said.

The two people who were killed had been inside one of the cars involved in the Sunday night crash, the Lincoln Police Department tweeted early Monday morning. Both victims were female.

Of the others who sustained injuries, one victim had life-threatening injuries, while the others sustained less serious injuries, police said.

Authorities did not immediately say what caused the crash or why there was a crowd on O St., one of Lincoln’s main roads.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up