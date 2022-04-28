RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | How Biden wants to use oligarchs' assets | Misinformation is a problem | Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham referendum | European leaders blast Russian gas cutoff
Home » National News » Woman arrested in baby…

Woman arrested in baby kidnapping met family at church

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a 3-month-old baby kidnapped from their San Francisco Bay Area home said a woman arrested in the case met the family at church and had been spending a lot of time with them ever since she was nine months pregnant.

Carolina Ayala told Spanish language television stations Wednesday that after she gave birth, Yesenia Ramirez was a constant presence at her home.

“She would go to my house a lot, she always wanted to be there,” Ayala said in Spanish in an interview with KTST-TV, a Telemundo affiliate.

Ramirez, 43, was arrested in the kidnapping of Brandon Cuellar along with Baldomeo Sandoval and Jose Portillo, who police said entered the family’s second-floor San Jose apartment on Monday and took the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries. The three suspects face kidnapping and other charges and were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Attorneys with the Santa Clara County public defender’s office, which is representing them, did not immediately return a phone message Thursday from The Associated Press.

Portillo, 28, was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward the apartment, police said. Authorities haven’t said what Sandoval’s role was in the abduction. They said the motive for the kidnapping is still under investigation.

Sandoval, 37, is Ramirez’s husband, Ayala said.

On Monday, Ramirez, 43, offered to buy supplies for the baby and drove the baby and his grandmother, Victoria Mejia, to the store and back home. Police said Ramirez had been communicating with Portillo moments before he took the baby and drove away.

Ayala said she was at work cleaning a home when her sister-in-law called her to let her know her child was missing.

“I felt like half of my heart had left with him. I felt like I died,” Ayala told KDTV-TV, a Univision affiliate.

Police found the unharmed baby on Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Ayala was reunited with her son hours later, a moment she described as “having my soul return to my body.”

“I cried out of joy, I cried until I got tired of crying,” she told Telemundo 48.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up