Wildfire closes North Carolina portion of Blue Ridge Parkway

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 5:19 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina is closed because of a wildfire in the Pisgah National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters are working to contain the Barnett Branch Fire in the Pisgah Ranger District.

The forest service said the fire is approximately 172 acres and burning in rough terrain.

Officials say the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from U.S. Highway 276 to The Pisgah Inn and will be reopened as soon as possible, officials said.

Yellow Gap Road is closed and expected to remain closed through the weekend pending fire conditions.

