US Navy submarine training school commander fired

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 8:29 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The commander of the Navy’s submarine training school was fired after less than a year on the job because of a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the service announced Friday.

Following an investigation, Cmdr. Jared Severson was relieved of command on Thursday and Lt. Cmdr. Chris Lindahl will replace him as head of the Submarine Training Facility at Naval Base Point Loma, a Navy announcement said.

Lindahl was the facility’s executive officer.

No other details were provided.

The Submarine Training Facility provides basic through advanced instruction for both submarine and surface ship officers and enlisted members, according to its website.

Severson took command of the training school in June. He has been reassigned to Submarine Squadron 11 in San Diego, the Navy said.

Severson previously commanded Submarine Development Squadron 5 in Silverdale, Washington.

Severson is from Colorado. He joined the Navy in 1999 and served aboard the submarines USS Jimmy Carter, USS Connecticut and USS Annapolis, according to his biography.

