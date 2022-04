NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. jury convicts ex-Goldman Sachs banker on all counts in $4.5 billion scheme to loot Malaysian…

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. jury convicts ex-Goldman Sachs banker on all counts in $4.5 billion scheme to loot Malaysian fund 1MDB.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.