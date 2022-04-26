RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Photos
Toddler shot, killed in house in New Orleans’ French Quarter

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 7:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a house in New Orleans’ French Quarter on Tuesday afternoon, and investigators were questioning her teenage brothers, police said.

Detectives don’t know whether the shooting was accidental, Capt. Hans Ganthier, commander of the 8th Police District, said during a brief news conference.

He said the toddler and her brothers were staying in the house where the shooting occurred. “I’m not quite sure if that’s their permanent residence,” he said.

Ganthier said a gun was found.

He said the child died at University Medical Center, which includes the regional trauma center.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Burgundy Street, an area of residences, neighborhood bars and other businesses two blocks away from Bourbon Street.

