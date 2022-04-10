RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Home » National News » Texas DA says murder…

Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge against a woman who allegedly gave herself an abortion.

Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City, a community of about 14,000 people along the Mexico border, after a Starr County grand jury indicted her on March 30 for murder for causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion.

District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said Sunday that his office would move to dismiss the charge Monday.

“In reviewing this case, it is clear that Ms. Herrera cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her,” Ramirez said in a statement.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up