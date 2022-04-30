RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » National News » Suspected tornado rips through…

Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 5:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power, officials said Saturday.

Officials said the suspected twister moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said during a news conference early Saturday morning that 50 to 100 buildings were damaged in Sedgwick County, though it was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover.

Russell said in some neighborhoods homes “were completely blown away.”

Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including one woman who suffered serious injuries. Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning.

Russell said that while it was not immediately known how many buildings had been damaged, more than 900 structures were in the suspected tornado’s path.

He said some neighborhoods were “damaged enough that houses were completely blown down” and cited areas that suffered “very bad damage.”

City Hall also sustained damage, which hampered “some of our efforts,” Russell said. Other buildings reportedly damaged included the Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA and Prairie Creek Elementary School.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up