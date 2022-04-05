RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » National News » Suspect in Va. double…

Suspect in Va. double homicide fatally shot by deputy marshal in Tennessee

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man suspected in a double homicide in Virginia has been fatally shot by authorities in East Tennessee as they attempted to take him into custody.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement from multiple agencies spotted 34-year-old Christopher C. Hutson on Monday afternoon in Newport.

The statement says he fled and was found behind a home where an encounter took place with a deputy marshal, who fired shots, striking him.

Hutson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says he was a suspect in a double homicide there.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | National News | Virginia News

DoD Cloud Exchange: Col. Charles Galbreath on Space Force taking flight

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up