Sheriff: 2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at SC plant

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in southwest South Carolina before…

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in southwest South Carolina before taking his own life, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital, county Coroner Greg Shore told local media.

Sheriff Chad McBride said there were around 30 employees present at the time of the shooting. The workers fled to a nearby business, McBride said. He indicated during a press briefing that the employees at the plant included the two victims.

McBride said the suspected shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He said authorities believe the suspect was a former employee at the plant.

Additional details on the shooting weren’t immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.