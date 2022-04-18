BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir has won the women’s division of the Boston Marathon.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 18, 2022, 12:07 PM
BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir has won the women’s division of the Boston Marathon.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.