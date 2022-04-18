RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Reigning Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir has won the women’s division of the Boston Marathon

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 12:07 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic gold medalist Peres Jepchirchir has won the women’s division of the Boston Marathon.

