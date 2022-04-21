Public health official acquitted on misconduct charges

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A high-ranking state medical official and former Delaware lawmaker charged with official misconduct and falsifying business…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A high-ranking state medical official and former Delaware lawmaker charged with official misconduct and falsifying business records has been acquitted by a judge following a bench trial. The judge found Rebecca Walker not guilty on all charges Thursday. Walker is the director of nursing in the state Division of Public Health and a former state House representative. She was accused of submitting phony records regarding employee alcohol and drug testing over a period of almost five years while she served as deputy director of the state Division of Forensic Science.

