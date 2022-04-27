RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Police: Teen killed in crash involving car, tractor trailer

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 5:48 PM

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a teen was killed in a crash involving a car and a tractor trailer.

Police say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on South DuPont Highway in Harrington.

Police say a northbound tractor trailer failed to remain stopped in the left turn lane and traveled across southbound lanes and into the path of a Volkswagen Jetta.

The car hit the trailer’s right rear tandem wheels. Police say an 18-year-old Millsboro woman in the Volkswagen’s front passenger seat died on the scene.

The 18-year-old Dover man driving the Volkswagen was flown to a hospital, but police didn’t know how serious his injuries were.

Police say the tractor trailer driver was not injured.

