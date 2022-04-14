RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » National News » Police: Person shot outside…

Police: Person shot outside North Carolina home of DaBaby

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROUTMAN, N.C. (AP) — A person was shot and wounded outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday, but it was unclear if he himself was involved or hurt.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting happened Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press. But he wouldn’t say who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the rapper didn’t immediately respond to an email request for comment on Thursday.

Troutman, located in Iredell County, is 35 miles (56 km) north of Charlotte.

The shooting is the latest in a series of incidents involving DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He was not charged in the shooting.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated rapper was arrested after he took a loaded gun into an upscale store on Rodeo Drive.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up