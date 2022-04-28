Police: Man wanted in fatal stabbing at motel arrested

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Police say a man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been…

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Police say a man wanted in a fatal stabbing outside a Delaware motel has been arrested in Maryland.

Delaware State Police say a warrant was obtained charging Frank Deshields with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Michael White of New Castle. Police say the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshields on Wednesday at a home in Salisbury, Maryland.

He was charged as a fugitive of justice and police say he’s being held pending extradition to Delaware. Police say troopers called to the Super Lodge motel in New Castle on April 10 found White suffering from an apparent stab wound.

White was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.