Police: Man found fatally stabbed outside Delaware motel

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was found fatally stabbed outside a New Castle area motel. Police say troopers were called to The Super Lodge on West Avenue in New Castle for a reported stabbing. They found a 45-year-old New Castle man outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead. Identification is pending notification of the man’s next of kin.

