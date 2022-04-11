RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » National News » Police: Man found fatally…

Police: Man found fatally stabbed outside Delaware motel

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 1:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was found fatally stabbed outside a New Castle area motel. Police say troopers were called to The Super Lodge on West Avenue in New Castle for a reported stabbing. They found a 45-year-old New Castle man outside the motel suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead. Identification is pending notification of the man’s next of kin.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up