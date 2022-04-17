COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police: Arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting; 14 people injured, including nine shot.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 17, 2022, 12:31 AM
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police: Arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting; 14 people injured, including nine shot.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.