RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » National News » Philadelphia to end indoor…

Philadelphia to end indoor mask mandate amid blowback, just days after it went into effect

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 9:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia to end indoor mask mandate amid blowback, just days after it went into effect.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up