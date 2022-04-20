RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
Home » National News » Ohio doctor accused of…

Ohio doctor accused of 14 hospital patient deaths found not guilty of all murder counts

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio doctor accused of 14 hospital patient deaths found not guilty of all murder counts.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

Congress upholds pay freeze for political appointees, vice president through end of 2022

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up