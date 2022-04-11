RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
North Carolina man killed when police chase ends in crash

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 5:17 PM

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man was killed when a police chase ended in a crash just north of the border in Virginia.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died after a woman’s car crossed the median on U.S. Highway 58 and collided head-on with his vehicle.

Rangers at Staunton River State Park in Halifax County, Virginia, found Christine Barnette in an unrented cabin on Friday, and as they approached, she ran and got into her car.

The chase ended when Barnette went through an intersection that had been closed by Patrick County deputies, crossed the median of U.S. 58 and crashed head-on into Gammons’ vehicle.

