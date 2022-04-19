RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
Home » National News » Netflix shares drop 22%…

Netflix shares drop 22% after it loses 200K subscribers

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix’s video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, deepening troubles that have been mounting since enjoying a surge from a captive audience locked down during the pandemic’s early stages.

The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday. That was far worse than a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers forecast by Netflix management.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News | Tech News

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

SCuBA gears up agencies to survive the ‘next’ SolarWinds attack

USPS sets slower delivery standard for small packages, starting May 1

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up