INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job no later than June 2023.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 26, 2022, 6:24 PM
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job no later than June 2023.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.