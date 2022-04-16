RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Mariupol holding out against all odds | Elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn | Photos
Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 3:47 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” police tweeted. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

