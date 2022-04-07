RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Home » National News » More than 17K warnings…

More than 17K warnings issued in Delaware I-95 work zone

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Delaware transportation officials say more than 17,000 warnings have been issued since speed cameras were installed in January in the construction zone along Interstate 95 in Wilmington.

WDEL-FM reports that the Delaware Department of Transportation announced the number of warnings during a recent online update for the I-95 Restore the Corridor Project project.

Mark Buckalew, chief of construction and materials for the department, says speeds are down in the area and there are indications that there has been a significant reduction in crashes.

He says the grace period for warnings is coming to a close and officials will begin issuing fines for exceeding the 45 mph speed limit in the area sometime this month.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

SSA to open offices to the public as agency staffing issues continue

Preliminary findings show service members in remote bases more likely to attempt suicide

OMB sets workforce, customer experience targets for agency teams carrying out PMA goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up