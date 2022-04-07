More than 17K warnings issued in Delaware I-95 work zone

Delaware transportation officials say more than 17,000 warnings have been issued since speed cameras were installed in January in the construction zone along Interstate 95 in Wilmington.
WDEL-FM reports that the Delaware Department of Transportation announced the number of warnings during a recent online update for the I-95 Restore the Corridor Project project.
Mark Buckalew, chief of construction and materials for the department, says speeds are down in the area and there are indications that there has been a significant reduction in crashes.
He says the grace period for warnings is coming to a close and officials will begin issuing fines for exceeding the 45 mph speed limit in the area sometime this month.
