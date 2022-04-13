RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » National News » Michigan city to release…

Michigan city to release video of death by police officer

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 2:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The new police chief in Michigan’s second-largest city is expected Wednesday to release video of the fatal shooting of a Black motorist by an officer.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot April 4. Police said he fought with an officer after his car was stopped because of an issue with the license plate. No other details have been released. State police are investigating the shooting.

More than 100 people marched to Grand Rapids City Hall before a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”

Police Chief Eric Winstrom, who started his job March 7, said video from several sources would be released Wednesday afternoon. His decision preceded the protest.

“The video contains strong language as well as graphic images resulting in the loss of life. Viewer discretion is advised,” said Winstrom, a former high-ranking officer in Chicago.

He said he would “provide additional context to the footage” and explain the next steps.

Kent County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Stephen Cohle, said he completed the autopsy on the day of Lyoya’s death, but toxicology results haven’t been publicly released. He said the full report would not be released until state police complete an investigation.

“This is the standard operating procedure,” Cohle said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

With cloud migration, Army learned valuable lessons on standardization, sizing, culture

House lawmakers aim to tackle improper payments with better data, IT

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up