Man strikes and kills Illinois deputy during car chase

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 8:16 PM

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in western Illinois setting up spike strips on a roadway was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a car driven by man who was fleeing authorities after allegedly being spotted at a store with a gun, officials said.

In a news release, the Illinois State Police said the Knox County deputy was struck shortly after 8 a.m. as he was setting up spike strips to try to flatten the tires of the fleeing vehicle that was being pursued in nearby Henry County by Galesburg Police officers. The officers, responding to a 911 call about a suspect with a gun at Circle K covenience store in Galesburg, were chasing the vehicle after the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop.

Illinois State Police said the man continued to drive on U.S. Highway 150 before the car crashed into a field. They said the man was captured after a brief foot pursuit.

The 22-year-old Granite City man was charged Friday with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding, state police said. He was being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

The name of the deputy was not released pending the notification of relatives.

