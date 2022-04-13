RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden approves $800M in aid for Ukraine | Detention of oligarch angers Moscow | Justice for sexual violence victims | Photos
Home » National News » Judge grants document production…

Judge grants document production in auditor corruption case

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 6:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Delaware’s attorney general must provide the embattled state auditor with certain documents that might help support her claim that she has been targeted for selective prosecution on public corruption charges.

The judge said in a ruling Wednesday that Auditor of Accounts Kathleen McGuiness had presented a “colorable basis” for a selective prosecution defense and is entitled to certain information that could bolster that claim.

Carpenter noted that McGuiness appears to be the first Delaware official to face criminal prosecution for alleged violations of laws prohibiting conflicts of interest and the structuring of public contracts to avoid reporting requirements.

McGuiness has said that others in state government have acted similarly without being prosecuted.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

OPM outlines more steps for agencies to highlight collective bargaining rights for feds

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up