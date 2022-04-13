Judge grants document production in auditor corruption case

A judge has ruled that Delaware’s attorney general must provide the embattled state auditor with certain documents that might help support her claim that she has been targeted for selective prosecution on public corruption charges.

The judge said in a ruling Wednesday that Auditor of Accounts Kathleen McGuiness had presented a “colorable basis” for a selective prosecution defense and is entitled to certain information that could bolster that claim.

Carpenter noted that McGuiness appears to be the first Delaware official to face criminal prosecution for alleged violations of laws prohibiting conflicts of interest and the structuring of public contracts to avoid reporting requirements.

McGuiness has said that others in state government have acted similarly without being prosecuted.

