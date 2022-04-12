Hawaii couple drop restraining order against Ezra Miller

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known…

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films.

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case Monday after the couple requested it.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined comment Tuesday on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in Hilo, the Big Island town where Miller was arrested for allegedly harassing patrons at a karaoke bar.

A judge had granted the restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday. It’s unclear if the hearing will be held now that the case is dismissed.

A hearing is scheduled for April 26 on Miller’s arrest. There is also a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation for Miller in Hilo.

Francis Alcain, Miller’s Hilo attorney for all three cases, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.