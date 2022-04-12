RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | US looking into reports of chemical weapons | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Hawaii couple drop restraining order against Ezra Miller

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 2:56 PM

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films.

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case Monday after the couple requested it.

William Dean, a lawyer who represents the couple, declined comment Tuesday on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in Hilo, the Big Island town where Miller was arrested for allegedly harassing patrons at a karaoke bar.

A judge had granted the restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing for Wednesday. It’s unclear if the hearing will be held now that the case is dismissed.

A hearing is scheduled for April 26 on Miller’s arrest. There is also a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation for Miller in Hilo.

Francis Alcain, Miller’s Hilo attorney for all three cases, declined to comment on Tuesday.

