RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian politician close to Putin detained | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » National News » Gilbert Gottfried, comedy legend…

Gilbert Gottfried, comedy legend known for raw, scorched voice and crude humor, dies at 67

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, comedy legend known for raw, scorched voice and crude humor, dies at 67.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up