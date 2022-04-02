RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
Home » National News » Gallery dedicated at WWII…

Gallery dedicated at WWII museum to elder President Bush

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has dedicated a gallery of planes to former aviator President George H.W. Bush, who was forced to bail out of his bomber during the war when it was hit by Japanese anti-aircraft fire.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that Bush was remembered during the dedication ceremony on Tuesday at the museum where the gallery displaying aircraft flown during the war was christened the George H.W. Bush Aviation Gallery. Overhead was the same type of plan flown by Bush during the war — a blue light bomber called an Avenger.

The future president was trying to eliminate a Japanese radio tower in 1944 when his aircraft was hit and he bailed out; a submarine rescued him but the other two men in the plane died. During the dedication ceremony, his grandson Pierce Bush said the elder Bush thought about the other men who didn’t make it constantly.

“In some way,” Bush’s grandson said, “it impacted how he lived.”

The former president, who died in 2018, was an early supporter of the museum that was first called the D-Day Museum and later dubbed the National WWII Museum. The Aviation Gallery named in his honor includes six vintage airplanes including the Avenger.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also spoke at the ceremony, and called the late president a “war hero and consummate public servant.” The governor, who is also a former military member, also noted the current military conflict Europe is engaged in, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and lamented that the world is apparently “not smart enough” to learn from previous generations who’ve experienced war.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up