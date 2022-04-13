NEW YORK (AP) — Frank R. James, man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, is charged with federal terror offense.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 13, 2022, 2:41 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Frank R. James, man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack, is charged with federal terror offense.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.