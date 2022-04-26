RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII | War heats up cooking oil prices | Fairfax Co. school helps Ukrainian refugees | Photos
Home » National News » Florida sheriff: Shoot if…

Florida sheriff: Shoot if someone’s breaking into your home

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PACE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff invited a homeowner and shot at a would-be robber to attend a gun safety course to “learn to shoot a lot better” and “save the taxpayers money.”

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson made the comments during a news conference last Thursday regarding the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was breaking into houses in Pace, which is near Pensacola in Florida’s Panhandle.

Multiple residents called 911 last Wednesday to report the break-ins and deputies quickly set up a perimeter, Johnson said. The suspect was jumping over fences and breaking into homes as deputies tried to catch him.

“We don’t know which homeowner shot at him. I guess they think that they did something wrong, which they did not,” Johnson said. “If someone is breaking into your house you’re more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County. We’d prefer that you do actually.”

He added that the sheriff’s office conducts a gun safety course every other Saturday.

“If you take that you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully you’ll save the taxpayers money,” he added.

After the man was shot at, deputies eventually caught up to him, already inside another home. As they broke through a door he was trying to block, the man went head-first through a window to escape, cutting himself on the glass.

The man has a record stretching back to when he was 13, Johnson said. He had spent more than six years in prison and had active felony warrants for his arrest at the time of his capture. He is being held on a $157,500 bond, and faces multiple charges, records show.

“He just can’t seem to get the picture that crime does not pay,” the sheriff said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Military housing company derelict in duties even after guilty plea, Senate finds

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up