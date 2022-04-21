RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Fire at northeastern Indiana home kills 4 children

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 11:49 AM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fire swept through a Fort Wayne home on Thursday, killing four children, authorities said.

Adam O’Connor, a deputy fire chief in the northeastern Indiana city, said firefighters responded to the blaze in the city’s northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames.

He told The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette that at least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived, and that the four children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities didn’t release the names or ages of the children or adults, or suggest a possible cause of the fire. They also didn’t say whether any of the adult survivors were injured.

