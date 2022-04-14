RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Home » National News » Female migrant dies entangled…

Female migrant dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 2:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a female migrant whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old Mexican who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”

The sheriff’s office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and continues to investigate what happened.

Customs and Border Protection said its Office of Professional Responsibility is working with the sheriff’s office on the investigation and would release more information as it becomes available.

Migrants occasionally die while attempting to cross the border wall, including a man who died earlier this month from injuries he suffered when he fell from the barrier in Texas.

It was unknown if there was video surveillance in the area where the woman became entangled. Authorities did not describe the wall she was trying to climb over.

However, some of the last border wall construction carried out before the end of former President Donald Trump’s term was in the Douglas area, with 30-foot-tall (9-meter) steel columns erected on U.S. Bureau of Land Management property.

On April 1, two migrants fell from the border barrier near Clint, Texas, about 12 miles (19 km) west of the Tornillo port of entry.

Emergency medical technicians rendered first aid and took them to a hospital in El Paso.

One man arrived at the hospital unconscious and died at the hospital on April 5.

The second was treated for a fractured right hand and returned to Customs and Border Protection officials, who returned him to Mexico.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

Workforce, customer experience initiatives in OMB's PMA action plan

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up